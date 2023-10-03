India TV Sports Wrap on October 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Day 10 of the ongoing Asian Games began on a positive note for India as the men's cricket team beat Nepal in the quarterfinal by 23 runs to advance to the semifinals. The men's kabaddi team also got off to a flying start after a dominant win (55-18) over Bangladesh. The Indian women's hockey team hammered Hong Kong 13-0 to book a semifinal berth and the pair of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh won a bronze for the country in the canoe sprint 1000m final. All of that and more in our daily sports wrap today.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Arjun and Sunil bag bronze for India in canoe sprint

The pair of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh bagged a bronze medal for India in the men's canoe double 1000 final.

Indian men's cricket team advances to semis in Asian Games

The Indian men's cricket team led by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad defeated Nepal by 23 runs in the quarters to book a semifinal berth.

Indian women's hockey team outclasses Hong Kong 13-0

The Indian women's hockey team won its final group stage fixture against Hong Kong to register a semifinal spot.

Abhishek Verma goes through to compound men's individual final

Abhishek Verma has qualified for the finals of the men's compound individual event in archery after beating Joo Jaehoon by 147-145.

Ojas Deotale secures final berth in compound men's individual event

Ojas got the better of South Korea's Yang Jaewon to book a clash against compatriot Abhishek Verma in the final.

Indian men's kabaddi team mauls Bangladesh in campaign opener

The Indian men's kabaddi team led by Pawan Sehrawat routed Bangladesh 55-18 to win its first match of the ongoing Asian Games.

Jyothi Sureka Vennam beats Aditi Swami to confirm final berth

Jyothi Sureka Vennam defeated compatriot Aditi Swami in the semis of the women's compound individual event (archery) to progress to the final.

India to face Netherlands in World Cup warm-up fixture

The Rohit Sharma-led side will encounter the Netherlands in its second warm-up fixture in Thiruvananthapuram.

PV Sindhu sails into round of 16

India's top-ranked female badminton player in singles Sindhu won her round of 32 clash against Hsu Wen-Chi 21-10, 21-15 to move into the round of 16.

HS Prannoy eases into round of 16 in men's individual event

HS Prannoy defeated his Mongolian counterpart Batdavaa Munkhbat to enter round of 16.

