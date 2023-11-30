India TV Sports Wrap on November 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV Mike Hussey slammed the scheduling of the IND-AUS T20 series while Kane Williamson starred on Day 2 for New Zealand with his 29th Test century

Former Australian batter Mike Hussey has slammed the timing and the scheduling of the ongoing T20 series between the two World Cup finalists saying that it could have been better thought of since most of the first-choice players for teams weren't available. Kane Williamson, on the other hand, slammed his 29th Test century as New Zealand took a 7-run lead against Bangladesh in the first innings scoring 317 runs on Day 3. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

BCCI eager to have Rohit continue as captain in T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to convince Rohit Sharma to continue captaincy in T20Is till the T20 World Cup despite the results in the tournament last year and his own form in the format in the last few years.

Ben Stokes undergoes surgery, faces race against time to be fit for India Tests

57 days are remaining for the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad and Ben Stokes has undergone the long-awaited knee surgery. The rehab process will start now and the England captain faces the race against time to be fit for the series.

Michael Hussey slams scheduling of the India-Australia T20 series

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey has slammed the scheduling of the T20 series in India immediately after the World Cup. Hussey said that the timing meant both teams couldn't play their best teams and the organisers should have been aware of the same and should have kept player welfare as the top priority.

Kane Williamson slams 29th Test ton, New Zealand takes lead against Bangladesh in first innings

Kane Williamson continued his midas touch in the whites for New Zealand as he equalled Virat Kohli and Vivian Richards' 29 Test centuries mark. New Zealand have taken a slender lead against Bangladesh in the first innings owing to a 52-run partnership between Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee.

Sunil Gavaskar stresses 'importance of learning from mistakes', expects big selection calls in coming days

Team India great Sunil Gavaskar stressed the importance of learning from mistakes after the loss in the World Cup final and is now expecting a few big decisions to be made regarding selection and the future of some seniors.

R Ashwin busts fake news of Sanju Samson becoming CSK captain in future

A user on X (formerly Twitter) was caught red-handed by R Ashwin, who attributed a fake quote to the senior cricketer about Sanju Samson being considered to lead CSK in future.

AB de Villiers said Kane Williamson should have been handed GT captaincy

AB de Villiers wanted to see Shubman Gill being prepared for the role in future and see Kane Williamson as captain of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya went back to the Mumbai Indians.

Surinder Singh to continue as U Mumba captain

Surinder Singh was retained as U Mumbai captain for 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League with Rinku Sharma and Mahender Singh serving as his deputies.

Bengal, Punjab, Mumbai, Kerala and Tamil Nadu notch up wins in Vijay Hazare Trophy fourth round

Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh while Punjab trumped Goa to notch up wins in Vijay Hazare Trophy. The likes of Mumbai, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan among others also emerged triumphant.

Manchester United on the brink; Arsenal, and Real Madrid qualify for the Last 16 in the Champions League

After yet another draw, Manchester United are on risk of getting eliminated while the likes of Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid have qualified for Last 16 in the Champions League.

Latest Sports News