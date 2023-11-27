India TV Sports Wrap on November 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen, Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.

India defeated Australia in the second T20I of a five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead over the Aussies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh were in splendid touch during the run-feast encounter. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 27.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India hand a 44-run defeat to Australia in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series

The Indian team equalled Pakistan's world record of most wins in T20Is - 135

Shakib Al Hasan, veteran player from Bangladesh, will be contesting in Parliamentary elections

As per reports from ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians. Cameron Green is traded to RCB

World Champion Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP to end record-breaking season on high note

Uganda defeated Zimbabwe in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier to jolt their chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2024

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has stated that he has an aim to take PM Narendra Modi's Khelo India vision forward

Mohun Bagan, hit by injuries, are looking to keep their hopes of qualification alive

Team Italy wins first Davis Cup title in near 50 years as Jannik Sinner stars

Terry Venables, the former coach of England, Barcelona and Tottenham, has died at 80

