India TV Sports Wrap on November 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India defeated Australia in the second T20I of a five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram by 44 runs to take a 2-0 lead over the Aussies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh were in splendid touch during the run-feast encounter. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 27.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India hand a 44-run defeat to Australia in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series
The Indian team equalled Pakistan's world record of most wins in T20Is - 135
Shakib Al Hasan, veteran player from Bangladesh, will be contesting in Parliamentary elections
As per reports from ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians. Cameron Green is traded to RCB
World Champion Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP to end record-breaking season on high note
Uganda defeated Zimbabwe in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier to jolt their chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2024
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has stated that he has an aim to take PM Narendra Modi's Khelo India vision forward
Mohun Bagan, hit by injuries, are looking to keep their hopes of qualification alive
Team Italy wins first Davis Cup title in near 50 years as Jannik Sinner stars
Terry Venables, the former coach of England, Barcelona and Tottenham, has died at 80