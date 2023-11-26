India TV Sports Wrap on November 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar, Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya.

India and Australia will be facing each other in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, November 26. The Indians will look to consolidate their 1-0 lead in the second game. Notably, November 26 is also the deadline for IPL teams to submit their retention lists ahead of IPL auctions. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on November 26.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India face Australia in the second match of the T20I series in Thiruvananthapuram

India and Australia will be locking horns against each other in the second T20I of the five match series on Sunday

'No pressure of expectation on me' - Tilak Varma not worried about his role ahead of 2nd T20I vs AUS

Tilka Varma opened up on his role in the Indian T20 team stating he is not under any pressure

IPL teams to submit player retention list latest by today, Hardik Pandya's suspense to be revealed today

November 26 is the final day of submitting Player retention list, Hardik Pandya's potential move to be confirmed if it is true

RCB-SRH trade Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Dagar in swap deal

RCB and SRH have traded Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar in a swap deal

Newcastle thump Chelsea 4-1, Reece James sent off

Newcastle were at their best in the second half and defeated Chelsea 4-1 whose captain Reece James was sent off

Tottenham Hotspur take on Aston Villa at home in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur will be up against Aston Villa at their home Stadium

Manchester United face Everton at latter's home later in evening

Machester United to face Everton in the second match of the day at Everton's home

Telangana Hockey chief Saral Talwar accuses HI secretary Bhola Nath of 'extortion', latter calls it 'baseless'

The Telangana Hockey chief Saral Talwar made a big claim as he accused Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath of 'extortion'. Nath calls the claim baseless

Jannik Sinner helps Italy storm into Davis Cup final after win over Djokovic's Serbia

Italy thump Serbia to confirm their place in final of Davis Cup after Sinner beats Djokovic

Napoli outclass Atalanta 2-1 as Victor Osimhen returns from injury

Victor Oshimhen's return and Walter Mazzarri's debut as coach saw Napoli beat Atalanta by 2-1

Max Verstappen takes pole, Leclerc to start main race on P2

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the pole in the final race of the season - Abu Dhabi GP as Leclerc settled for second

