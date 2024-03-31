India TV Sports Wrap on March 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Another double-header day in the IPL 2024 season and it promises to deliver plenty of eye-catching action as four top-drawer teams take on each other at two different venues. On the other hand, India's premier men's doubles tennis player is on a roll with his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden. The duo have clinched the Miami Open 2024 men's doubles title. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinch Miami Open men's doubles title

The top-seeded pair of Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna defeated Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-6 to clinch the Miami Open men's doubles title 2024.

LSG beat PBKS to claim first win of IPL 2024 season

Lucknow Super Giants got the better of Punjab Kings by 21 runs in the 11th match of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Mayank Yadav bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2024 season

LSG's right-arm pacer Mayank Yadav delivered the fastest ball of the ongoing IPL season at 155.8 kmph in the 11th match against PBKS.

Lucknow Super Giants climb to fifth spot on IPL 2024 points table

LSG's 21-run win over Punjab Kings has helped them climb to the fifth spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

Gujarat Titans to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024

Titans will be up against SRH in the 12th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Delhi Capitals to square off against Chennai Super Kings

DC will play CSK in the 13th game of the ongoing season at their new home Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Sunday.

Danielle Collins beats Elena Rybakina to clinch Miami Open women's singles title

USA's Danielle Collins defeated Rybakina in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to clinch the Miami Open women's singles title.

Bangladesh women lock horns with Australia women in first T20I

Bangladesh women will take the field against Australia women in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.

Manchester United play out draw against Brentford

Man United played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League.

Grigor Dimitrov to battle Jannik Sinner in Miami Open finals