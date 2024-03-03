India TV Sports Wrap on March 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia took a 1-0 lead against New Zealand in the two-match Test series while Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways in the 2024 edition of the WPL

Australia took a 1-0 lead against New Zealand in the two-match Test series after winning the opening game in Wellington by 172 runs with Nathan Lyon taking six wickets in the second innings and overall 10 for the match. The win meant that India moved up to the top of the table. In the Women's Premier League, Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets as the Women in Blue chased down 133 runs in just 15.1 overs. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia win first Test by 172 runs, take 1-0 lead against New Zealand

Australia bowled out New Zealand for 196 in the fourth innings to complete a magnificent 172-run win in the first of the two-match Test series. Nathan Lyon took six wickets in the second innings and 10 in total in the game while Cameron Green was named the player of the match.

India move to the top of the table in WTC, Australia remain third

Australia's win helped India rise to the top of the World Test Championship points table as New Zealand slipped to the second spot with a PCT of 60. Australia with a PCT of 59.09 stayed in third place despite the win.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians return to winning ways with a 7-wicket win against RCB

Harmanpreet Kaur-less Mumbai Indians returned to the winning ways as they hammered the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets. This was RCB's second successive loss in the Women's Premier League 2024.

Neil Wagner's Test career might not be over just yet

With pacer William O'Rourke feeling tightness in his hamstring, the Kiei left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who just announced his retirement a few days ago might not be far away from a shock recall.

Rawalpindi games washed out, Pakistan Super League back to Karachi

The Saturday doubleheader turned out to be a damp squib in the Pakistan Super League in Rawalpindi with both games getting washed out due to rain. PSL 2024 will return to Karachi on Sunday with the Karachi Kings set to take on Multan Sultans.

IPL performance may not be enough for Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan to make a comeback to the Indian team

As per a report by The Indian Express, just the IPL performances may not be enough for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan for the duo to return to the Indian team after losing central contracts. Consistent performances in the domestic circuit might be the only way for them to get back into the Indian team.

LeBron James becomes first player in history to score 40,000 points

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points against the Denver Nuggets after requiring just nine points to reach the landmark.

James Franklin set to replace Dale Steyn for Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach

Former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians all-rounder James Franklin is set to replace Proteas legend Dale Steyn as bowling coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad after pulling out of IPL 2024 citing personal reasons.

Newcastle, Liverpool register wins in Premier League

Newcastle thumped Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 while Liverpool won a thriller against the Nottingham Forest in contrasting wins in the Premier League on Saturday, March 2.

Will Pucovski suffers concussion for 10th time in professional cricket