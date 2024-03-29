India TV Sports Wrap on March 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 10th game of the IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (March 29). None of the visiting sides have won a game this season and RCB would hope to continue with the same trend. On the other hand, the Miami Open has moved into its business end and becoming more intriguing with every passing day. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs to win their second game of IPL 2024 season.

Riyan Parag was awarded the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 84-run knock against Delhi in match No. 9.

RCB will take on KKR in the 10th game of IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Royals' 12-run win over Delhi has kept them in the second spot behind Chennai Super Kings based on net run rate (NRR).

England got the better of New Zealand by 38 runs in the 5th T20I to win the five-match T20I series 4-1.

Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland in May.

Bopanna and Ebden defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-4 in the semis.

Dimitrov defeated Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4 in the Miami Open quarters to advance to the semis.

Barcelona defeated Brann 3-1 in the semis to set up a semifinal fixture with Chelsea.

