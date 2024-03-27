India TV Sports Wrap on March 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have reclaimed the top spot on the IPL 2024 points table after beating Gujarat Titans in the seventh game of the season. Wednesday will witness another mouth-watering clash in the cash-rich league as Sunrisers Hyderabad prepare to take on Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Chennai Super Kings race to top of IPL 2024 points table

CSK have become the first team to win two games in the ongoing season and are now occupying the top spot on the IPL 2024 points table with four points.

CSK beat Gujarat Titans in match seven of IPL 2024

Chennai defeated Gujarat by 63 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad to host Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

SRH will be up against Mumbai in the eighth game of IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma to become first Mumbai Indians player to achieve elusive IPL milestone

The former MI skipper is set to become the first Mumbai Indians player to feature in 200 IPL games.

India taste defeat in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan

The Blue Tigers lost their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan 2-1 but are still in the race to qualify for the third round.

Sunil Chhetri becomes first Indian men's footballer to achieve rare milestone

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game in Guwahati turned out to be Sunil Chhetri's 150th match for the Blue Tigers.

PCB approaches Luke Ronchi for head coach role

The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly in talks with former New Zealand cricketer Luke Ronchi for Pakistan's senior men team head coach role.

Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna advance to Miami Open semis

Ebden and Bopanna defeated Sem Verbeek and John-Patrick Smith 3-6 7-6 (4) 10-7 to make it to the semis.

ACC announces Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024 schedule, India and Pakistan in same group

India have been clubbed together with Pakistan in Group A for the upcoming Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024.

Ukraine, Georgia and Poland qualify for Euro 2024