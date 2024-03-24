India TV Sports Wrap on March 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
India TV Sports Wrap on March 24: From all the football action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on March 24.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 11:21 IST
The IPL 2024 will witness its second double-header as Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be up against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Brazil beat England in an international friendly whereas Germany got the better of France in another fixture. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

KKR beat SRH to kick-start IPL 2024 in style

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in the third match of IPL 2024 to kick-start their campaign with a win. 

Harshit Rana fined for IPL Code of Conduct violation

Harshit Rana was fined 60% of his match fees for violating IPL's code of conduct in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

New Zealand women beat England in close encounter to remain alive in T20I series

New Zealand beat England by three runs in the third T20I to remain alive in the five-match series.

Bangladesh women elect to bat first in 2nd ODI against Australia

Bangladesh are batting first in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Mirpur.

Mumbai men's cricket team to get 100% pay raise from 2024-25 domestic season

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will provide a 100% pay raise to its senior male cricketers from the next season.

Brazil beat England in international friendly

Endrick's 80th-minute goal helped Brazil to beat England 1-0 in an international friendly.

Germany defeat France at Gorupama Stadium

Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz scored match-winning goals for Germany against France in an international friendly.

Rajasthan Royals to face Lucknow Super Giants

RR will be up against LSG in the fourth match of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Titans will host MI in the fifth match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kidambi Srikanth loses in Swiss Open semis

Srikanth lost 15-21, 21-9, 21-18 to Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals of the Swiss Open.

 

