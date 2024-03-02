India TV Sports Wrap on March 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Puneri Paltan became the 7th team to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy while MS Dhoni along with several Indian and international cricketers were present at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

Puneri Paltan became the seventh team to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy beating the Haryana Steelers in the final of the 2024 edition in thriller 28-25. On the other hand, former India captain MS Dhoni was present at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar along with several other celebrities. Sachin Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were also present at the event. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard and several others attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar saw celebrities from India and around the world including the likes of MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo gather for the event. Pollard, especially left the Pakistan Super League in the middle to attend the bash.

PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan become 7th team to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy

Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 28-25 in a thriller to win the 2024 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Puneri Paltan became the 7th team to win the PKL trophy after Jaipur Pink Panthers (2), U Mumbai, Patna Pirates (3), Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi.

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz win their second game in a row, Gujarat Giants remain winless

Grace Harris' magnificent power-hitting helped UP Warriorz chase down 143 runs against Gujarat Giants without breaking a sweat as they won their second game in a row in the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League. Giants suffered their third loss of the tournament and are still winless.

Pakistan Super League to begin its journey in Rawalpindi in 2024 with a double-header

After a couple of games in Karachi, the Pakistan Super League 2024 caravan will move to Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 2 with the first games set to take place. Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi while Islamabad United will be up against Multan Sultans in the second game.

Bangladesh Premier League: Fortune Barishal win the BPL 2024 title beating Comilla Victorians

Fortune Barishal beat the four-time champions Comilla Victorians to win the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League riding on Kyle Mayers' quickfire 46 as they chased down a target of 155 runs in just 19 overs.

Shreyas Iyer plays for Mumbai in the Ranji semi-finals

Shreyas Iyer, who recently lost his BCCI annual central contract, was named in Mumbai's line-up for the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC in Mumbai. Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bat.

NZ vs AUS 1st Test: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra keep New Zealand in the game

Glenn Phillips with his maiden five-wicket haul and Rachin Ravindra with a variant unbeaten half-century have kept New Zealand alive in the first Test against Australia in Wellington. New Zealand still require 248 runs to win with seven wickets in the bag.

Lucknow Super Giants name Lance Klusener as assistant coach for IPL 2024

Durban's Super Giants head coach Lance Klusener has joined his team's IPL franchise Lucknow as the assistant coach ahead of IPL 2024. Under Klusener, DSG went to the final of SA20 2024 as he joins star-studded backroom staff for LSG.

Gautam Gambhir to focus on his cricket commitments, leaves politics

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir will not be contesting the elections in 2024 as he announced his departure from politics to fulfill his cricket commitments. After being the mentor for LSG in the last two seasons, Gambhir will be involved with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the same capacity ahead of IPL 2024.

Usman Khawaja asked to remove dove sticker from bat