India TV Sports Wrap on March 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Islamabad United won their third PSL title beating Multan Sultans in the final by two wickets in a thriller on Monday, March 18 in Karachi. United now are the most successful team in PSL history while Sultans have lost a third final in a row. On the other hand, New Zealand are mulling the addition of Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond to their coaching department for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

PSL 2024: Islamabad United clinch third title after beating Multan Sultans

Islamabad United became the most successful team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history after winning their third trophy beating Multan Sultans in the final of the 2024 edition. Imad Wasim starred for the Men in Red with a five-wicket haul as the Sultans lost their third final in a row.

Imad Wasim caught smoking in the dressing room during the PSL final

Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim was caught smoking in the dressing room during the PSL final. During the 18th over of the Sultans' innings when the cameraman panned it to the United dressing room, Imad was seen smoking a couple of cigarettes together.

Kolkata Knight Riders launch jersey, Gautam Gambhir gets emotional

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders held the Knights Unplugged event in the city on Monday, March 18 where they launched their new jersey, had a Q/A featuring mentor Gautam Gambhir, head coach Chandrakant Pandit and captain Shreyas Iyer while having some interactive sessions and activities with the fans.

RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru on Tuesday

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to launch their jersey for IPL 2024 at an Unbox event in the Bengaluru city. The franchise's name is set to be changed with B in RCB switched from Bangalore to Bengaluru, the jersey will be launched, the women's team with the trophy is set to come while there will be musical performances from the likes of Alan Walker, Raghu and Brodha V.

Hardik Pandya reveals why he didn't play for India despite getting fit in January

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he was fit in January but by the time the Afghanistan T20 series had already begun. Post that there was no white-ball series scheduled and hence Pandya hasn't played since World Cup 2023 for India.

New Zealand set to add Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond to coaching staff for T20 World Cup

The BlackCaps seemed to be getting all the help they need for the T20 World Cup as according to the New Zealand Herald, the 2021 finalists are set to add legendary Kiwi cricketers and senior coaches Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond to their support staff for the marquee tournament in the Caribbean and the United States.

Pat Cummins arrives for IPL 2024 early Tuesday

After a vacation with his family in Europe, Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins arrived in Hyderabad ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Cummins, who last played in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, will be facing his previous franchise in the first game as SRH captain.

Real Madrid file a complaint against match referee for not reporting against abuse

Real Madrid have filed a complaint against match referee Juan Martinez Munuera for not including racial abuse against Vinicius Junior in his match report of the game against Osasuna which the Spanish club won 4-2.

Lionel Messi ruled out of US friendlies due to injury

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the United States friendlies owing to a hamstring injury as confirmed by the Argentina Football Association.

Neeraj Chopra unaware of Arshad Nadeem's financial struggles