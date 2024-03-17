India TV Sports Wrap on March 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli has returned to India ahead of IPL 2024 while Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns in the final of Women's Premier League

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has returned to the country ahead of IPL 2024 after missing the Test series against England owing to the birth of his second child. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the final of the Women's Premier League on Sunday, March 17. Both teams will be eyeing their maiden title given the men haven't been able to get their hands on the trophy for 16 seasons. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final in the capital

Delhi Capitals eye their maiden title as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the second edition of the Women's Premier League on Sunday, March 17 in Delhi.

Virat Kohli returns to competitive cricket, set to join RCB's pre-camp ahead of IPL 2024

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who missed the five-match Test series against England owing to the birth of his second child, is set to return to cricket ahead of IPL 2024. Kohli will link up his side RCB in the pre-camp.

PSL 2024: Islamabad United pull off a heist in second eliminator to shock Peshawar Zalmi, qualify for final

Islamabad United on the back of a fourth consecutive win, qualified for their third final of the Pakistan Super League beating the Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator in Karachi on the back of unbeaten 98-run stand between Imad Wasim and Haider Ali.

Jay Shah confirms IPL to take place in India

BCCI secretary has put a stop to speculations regarding the second half of IPL 2024 moving out of India by conforming that the full season will take place in the host country only.

Dilshan Madushanka ruled out due to hamstring injury, MI likely to miss his services for first few weeks

Sri Lanka left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh after suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg. Madushanka is set to undergo recovery and hence could be ruled out for a few weeks of IPL 2024 where he is set to represent the Mumbai Indians.

TNCA honours R Ashwin for playing 100 Test matches and taking 500 wickets for India

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Saturday, March 16 honoured senior India off-spinner R Ashwin for achieving the double of 100 Test matches and 500 wickets for India in the longest format in the presence of greats of Tamil Nadu cricket, media, family and friends.

Lakshya Sen loses All England Championship semi-final to Jonatan Christie

Lakshya Sen bowed out of All England Open Badminton Championships after losing the semi-final to the former World No 2 Jonatan Christie 12-21, 21-10, 15-21.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. launch new jersey ahead of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta reveals reason for introduction of blue

Punjab Kings launched their new jersey ahead of IPL 2024 amid much fanfare in Chandigarh with a music and dance performance by actor and singer Gippy Grewal. PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta revealed that since BCCI has banned colours like silver, gray and white they had to resort to blue in their pants for something different.

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open 2024 citing scheduling concerns as he has opted to balance his private and professional life at this stage of his career.

Football: Fulham beat Tottenham in Premier League; City advance to FA Cup semis