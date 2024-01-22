India TV Sports Wrap on January 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brisbane Heat and Kane Williamson.

Brisbane Heat are all set to take on Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger of Big Bash League 2023/24. The Heat are coming into the clash after a loss to Sydney Sixers, while the Strikers are into this contest after beating Perth Scorchers. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 22.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Brisbane Heat face Adelaide Strikers in Challenger

Brisbane heat and Adelaide Strikers will have a go at each other in the Challenger game of BBL 13

Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson ruled out of ODIs vs WI, Australia call Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett

Australia have called in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Maxwell and Jhye Richardson have been ruled out of the series

Pakistan Hockey fail to qualify for Olympics for third consecutive time after losing to New Zealand

Pakistan's hockey team will not be able to play in the upcoming Olympic Games as they suffered a loss to New Zealand in the FIH Qualifiers

'I can't express my joy in words': Saina Nehwal on 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Saina Nehwal was overwhelmed after reaching Ayodhya for the prestigious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple

England cricket team arrives in Hyderabad ahead of five-match Test series against India - WATCH

England's cricket team has arrived in Hyderabad to take part in the upcoming five-match series against India

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris lands in Bangladesh for BPL only to return back home after revocation of NOC

After landing in Bangladesh for the BPL, batter Mohammad Haris had to return home after the board decided to revoke the NOC

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confident of Williamson returning for South Africa Tests

New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead is confident that Kane Williamson will return back for the South Africa Tests

IPL 2024: BCCI planning to conduct tournament from March 22 to May 26 | Report

The Indian Board is planning to conduct the IPL 2024 from March 22 to May 26, Cricbuzz reported

Tamil Thalaivas defeat Bengaluru Bulls 45-28, Puneri Paltan beat Gujarat Giants 34-24

Tamil Thalaivas mauled Bengaluru Bulls 45-28 in the first game of Sunday double-header before Puneri Paltan's 34-24 win over Gujarat

Jaipur Pink Panthers face Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans up against Haryana Steelers