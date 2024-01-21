India TV Sports Wrap on January 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Iftikhar Ahmed and Novak Djokovic.

Pakistan ended the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a win in the final game. However, they could not turn up on time and managed to get only a wooden spoon as they suffer a 4-1 loss overall. The Indian team is gearing up for their next challenge, a big one indeed as they are set to face England in a five-match T20I series. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 21.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Uncapped in IPL, Donovan Ferreira smashes fastest fifty in SA20 history to power JSK to maiden win

BPL 2024: Eye issue to end Shakib Al Hasan's participation in Dhaka leg | Report

Pakistan salvage pride to survive from series whitewash with victory over New Zealand in 5th T20I

Defending champion Novak Djokovic cruises into quarterfinals with dominant win over Adrian Mannarino

Reigning AO champion Aryna Sabalenka into quarterfinals, Coco Gauff advances too

Mack Horton, Rio Olympics Gold medalist, bids adieu to swimming

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lose Facundo Farías with torn ACL

Serie A: AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walks off after racist chants in clash against Udinese

Dabang Delhi outclass U Mumba 39-33, Telugu Titans beat UP Yoddhas 49-32

Bengaluru Bulls face Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants up against Puneri Paltan

