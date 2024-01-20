India TV Sports Wrap on January 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The defending champions India will kickstart their U19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a clash against the U19 World Cup 2020 champions Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi will be up against U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League on Saturday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports New Stories

India to face Bangladesh in U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

England to lock horns with Scotland in U19 Cricket World Cup

The Runners-up of the previous edition England will play Scotland in match No. 4 of the U19 World Cup.

Pakistan to take on Afghanistan in U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

Pakistan will be up against Asian neighbours Afghanistan in match No. 5 of the U19 World Cup.

Perth Scorchers to lock horns with Adelaide Strikers in BBL Knockout

Scorchers will battle against Strikers in the Knockout of the Big Bash League season 13.

Daryl Mitchell to miss final T20I against Pakistan

Mitchell has been rested as a part of the workload management plan and Rachin Ravindra will replace him in the 5th and final T20I of the series.

Durban's Super Giants to square off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Super Giants will host Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 12th match of SA20 season two.

Joburg Super Kings to cross swords with Pretoria Capitals in SA20

Super Kings will take the field against Capitals in the 13th match of the ongoing season.

Bengaluru Bulls make mincemeat of Telugu Titans

Bulls hammered Titans 42-26 to claim their sixth win of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Patna Pirates pip UP Yoddhas in edge-of-the-seat thriller

Pirates beat Yoddhas 34-31 to win their sixth fixture of the season.

Dabang Delhi to take the mat against U Mumba