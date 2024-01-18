India TV Sports Wrap on January 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

India became the first team in the history of T20I cricket to register a total of nine whitewashes after a dramatic win over Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday. On the other hand, all eyes will be on the Indian women's hockey team who will face Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Women's Olympic Qualifiers 2024 on Thursday. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India become first team to register nine series whitewashes in T20I history

The Indian team defeated Afghanistan in the third T20I to become the first side with nine whitewashes in T20I history.

Police book owner of gaming app for circulating Sachin Tendulkar's fake video

The Cyber department of Mumbai police has booked the owner of a gaming app for allegedly using a fake video of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to garner eyeballs as a part of its promotional campaign.

Rahul Dravid lauds Rohit Sharma's 'great call' to go with Ravi Bishnoi in second Super Over

India's head coach, Rahul Dravid heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for making the gutsy call of handing Ravi Bishnoi the ball to deliver the second Super Over in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan.

Suryakumar Yadav undergoes surgery, promises to be back very soon

The No.1 ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful surgery after suffering from sports hernia.

India women's hockey team to face Germany in FIH Hockey Women's Olympic Qualifiers 2024

The Indian women's hockey team will aim to beat Germany in the semis of the ongoing FIH Hockey Women's Olympic Qualifiers 2024 to secure a berth at the Paris Olympics.

Gujarat Giants outclass Dabang Delhi in match 76 of Pro Kabaddi League

Giants got the better of Delhi 31-26 in match No. 76 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers in PKL

Pink Panthers defeated Steelers 37-27 to claim their 10th win of the ongoing PKL season 10.

Sri Lanka to face Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the series decider on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Indian football team to square off against Uzbekistan in AFC Asian Cup

The Blue Tigers will be up against Uzbekistan in a Group B fixture of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Pretoria Capitals to cross swords with Durban's Super Giants

Capitals will battle against Super Giants in match No. 10 of the ongoing SA20.