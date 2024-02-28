India TV Sports Wrap on February 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia have announced their playing XI for the first Test of the two-match series against the hosts New Zealand. The match will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington. On the other hand, PKL 10 will host two semifinals on Wednesday (February 28) and the winners will take on each other in the summit clash on March 1. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

KL Rahul likely to miss 5th Test against England in Dharamsala | Reports

KL Rahul is nursing a right quadriceps injury and may miss the fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala.

Afghanistan to face Ireland in only Test

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the only Test at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Australia announce playing XI for first Test against New Zealand

Australia have decided to field an unchanged playing XI that played against West Indies in the day-night Test in Brisbane for the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand starting February 29.

Devon Conway ruled out of 1st Test against Australia, New Zealand name replacement

Conway is nursing a left thumb injury and has been replaced by Henry Nicholls for the first Test in Basin Reserve.

Kane Williamson blessed with baby girl ahead of Test series opener against Australia

New Zealand's white-ball captain Kane Williamson has been blessed with a baby girl ahead of the Test series opener against Australia.

Erling Halland impresses in Manchester City's rout of Luton Town

Halland scored five goals as Man City decimated Luton Town 6-2 in an FA Cup fixture.

Rangpur Riders set to meet Fortune Barishal in BL Qualifier 2

Riders will take the field against Fortune Barishal in the 2nd Qualifier of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday.

Puneri Paltan to cross swords with Patna Pirates in semifinal 1 of PKL

Puneri Paltan will take the mat against Patna in the first semifinal of PKL 10 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to square off against Haryana Steelers in 2nd semifinal

Pink Panthers will be up against Steelers in the second semifinal of PKL season 10 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Shevchenko in Dubai Championships