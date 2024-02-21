India TV Sports Wrap on February 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

New Zealand and Australia are set to rekindle their rivalry as the Trans-Tasman rivals are gearing up to take on each other in the T20I series opener at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday. The three-match T20I series will be the final dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, PKL 10 is going to witness its final group stage fixtures on Wednesday. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.
Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons replace Jamaica Tallawahs as new CPL franchise
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has filled the void that was created by the exit of Jamaica Tallawahs with the addition of a brand-new franchise named the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
I think we have got a really good chance of winning the T20 World Cup: Jason Holder
West Indies star allrounder is confident of his team's chances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Sri Lanka eye clean sweep against Afghanistan in T20I series
Sri Lanka are set to clash with Afghanistan in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The Lankan Lions are leading the three-match contest 2-0.
New Zealand to meet Australia in Chappell-Hadlee Trophy opener
New Zealand are set to lock horns with Australia in the first match of the T20I series at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.
Karachi Kings to battle Peshawar Zalmi in PSL
Kings will be up against Zalmi in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League season 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Multan Sultans to square off against Lahore Qalandars
Sultans will take the field against Qalandars in the seventh fixture of PSL 9.
U Mumba and Telugu Titans play out a draw
The 130th fixture of PKL 10 between Telugu Titans and U Mumba ended in a stalemate 45-45.
Puneri Paltan to cross swords with UP Yoddhas in PKL
Puneri Paltan will take the mat against UP Yoddhas in the 131st fixture of PKL season 10 at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula.
Manchester City beat Brentford in Premier League
Erling Haaland helped Manchester City register a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League.
Bengaluru Bulls aim to finish PKL 10 on a high
Bulls look to conclude their season with their eighth win as they prepare to take on Haryana Steelers at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula.