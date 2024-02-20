India TV Sports Wrap on February 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The quarterfinal line-up of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season has been finalised and the tournament is gradually moving towards its business end. On the other hand, PKL season 10 is also progressing towards its fag end and only three fixtures are remaining in the season before the start of the playoffs. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Nepal cricket team to tour India for tri-series ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The Nepal senior men's cricket team is set to tour India for a riveting tri-series in order to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Nepal will play Gujarat and Baroda.

Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal line-ups confirmed, Tamil Nadu reach knockouts for first time after six seasons

Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Baroda and Karnataka have qualified for the Ranji Trophy 2024 knockouts.

Sri Lanka secure series win over Afghanistan

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I by 87 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Wanindu Hasaranga surpasses Lasith Malinga to set up new Lankan record

Wanindu Hasaranga has become the second-fastest player to claim 100 T20I wickets. He moved past Lasith Malinga to become the fastest Sri Lankan to claim the feat.

Multan Sultans to face Islamabad United in PSL

Sultans will take on Islamabad in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League season 9 on Tuesday.

Chattogram Challengers to lock horns with Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024

Challengers will take the field against Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, February 20.

Comilla Victorians to cross swords with Rangpur Riders

Victorians will take on Riders in the 40th fixture of BPL 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Giants in PKL 10

Pink Panthers hammered Giants 45-36 in the 128th fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan rout Haryana Steelers in PKL

Puneri Paltan defeated Steelers in the 129th game of PKL 10.

U Mumba to square off against Telugu Titans