India TV Sports Wrap on February 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Team India gave England a 434-run humbling in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. After taking a 126-run lead in the first innings, India added 430 runs in the second innings riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century in second consecutive Test and Sarfaraz Khan's back-to-back half-century. 557 was always going to be a tall order and England eventually were shot out for 122, with India taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Babar Azam, on the other hand, became the first batter to score 3,000 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

India beat England by 434 runs in the third Test, take a 2-1 lead in the series

India beat England by 434 runs to finish the third Test on Day 4 itself on Sunday, February 18 in Rajkot. India set a 557-run target for England to win the match following Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten double ton and Sarfaraz Khan's second consecutive half-century on debut and now are 2-1 ahead in the series, with a couple of games to go.

Babar Azam completed 3,000 runs in PSL, nears 10,000-mark in T20 cricket

Babar Azam became the first player in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history to score 3,000 runs after he smashed 68 runs in his side Peshawar Zalmi's opening game against the Quetta Gladiators. The Gladiators won by 16 runs. Babar now has 9,926 runs to his name in T20 cricket and needs just 74 more runs to complete 10,000 in the format.

Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested in Ranchi Test

Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who was to be rested for the Rajkot Test against England, will now take a break next week during the Ranchi game as part of the workload management given there's an IPL and T20 World Cup to follow.

Michael Vaughan rips apart England's approach

Former England captain Michael Vaughan blasted Ben Stokes and Co saying that their mindset of playing for a result, whether win or lose, as part of their approach to entertain people, is disregarding the value of a draw, especially in a long series like this and ultimately is disrespect to Test cricket.

Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan heaps praise on husband after longest 48 hours of their life

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan heaped praise on her husband for achieving the milestone of 500 Test wickets while acknowledging that from 500 to 501st, it was the longest 48 hours of their life after the senior off-spinner had to return home in the middle of the Rajkot match to attend to a family emrgency.

Ben Stokes slams DRS, says, 'there shouldn't be Umpire's call'

The umpire's call as part of the Decision Review System (DRS) became a problem for England with as many as three calls going against them after the ball seemed to be just clipping the stumps and the decisions stood after the on-field call was out. England skipper Ben Stokes was in match referee Jeff Crowe's ears following the game regarding Zak Crawley's LBW call and reckoned that the umpire's call shouldn't have a place in DRS.

Arjun Tendulkar registered his career-best figures in FC

Left-arm pacer and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun registered his career-best figures in first-class cricket taking 4/49 against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy match. However, Goa lost to Gujarat by 7 wickets.

Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi KC beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-38 in a thriller to retain their third place in the points table. In the second game, the Tamil Thalaivas gave Bengal Warriors a proper thrashing 74-37, however, it won't be enough as both teams have been already eliminated.

Manika Batra keeps Indian women's team in the hunt for Paris Olympics spot

After losing both games in her team's 2-3 loss to China in the opening fixture, Manika Batra stormed back to lead her side to 3-2 win against Hungary with two wins. Batra started the fixture with a 3-2 (8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4) win against Dora Madarasz. When she returned, the scoreline was 2-2 and then she beat the No.1 Georgina Pota in straight sets 11-5, 14-12, 13-11. This was India's first win at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund scripts Premier League record