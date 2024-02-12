India TV Sports Wrap on February 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL. India TV Sports Wrap.

Sri Lanka's men's cricket team defeated Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. It marks a great beginning for Kusal Mendis as full-time captain of the ODI outfit. On the other hand, the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 has found its fourth Qualifier team in the form of Gujarat Giants. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Kwena Maphaka wins Player of the Tournament

South Africa's emerging speedster Kwena Maphaka has been announced as the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2024 Player of the Tournament.

Uday Saharan finishes as leading run-scorer at U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

India's captain Saharan scored 397 runs in the tournament and became the leading run-scorer.

Keshav Maharaj joins Fortune Barishal for BPL stint

South Africa's premier left-arm off-spinner Keshav Maharaj is set to join Fortune Barishal for a stint in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 season.

Kusal Mendis begins captaincy tenure in style as Sri Lanka clinch ODI series against Afghanistan

Kusal Mendis got his full-time captaincy tenure off to a rollicking start as Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series by a staggering margin of 155 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Irfan Pathan slams keyboard warriors from Pakistan for trolling India after loss to Australia in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 Final

Former India allrounder Irfan slammed the trolls from Pakistan who ridiculed India after their 79-run loss to Australia in the final of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

Puneri Paltan beat Tamil Thalaivas in PKL season 10

Puneri Paltan outclassed Thalaivas in the 115th fixture of PKL season 10 56-29.

Gujarat Giants hammer Bengaluru Bulls to qualify for playoffs

Gujarat Giants defeated Bulls in the 116th fixture to qualify for the playoffs of PKL 10.

UP Yoddhas to cross swords with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Yoddhas will be up against Pink Panthers in the 117th game of PKL 10 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Bengal Warriors to square off against U Mumba

Bengal Warriors will take the mat against U Mumba in the 118th fixture of PKL.

Playoff line-ups confirmed for ILT20