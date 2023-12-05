India TV Sports Wrap on December 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket players and Mitchell Johnson.

Pakistan women registered a historic series win over New Zealand at the latter's home as they defeated the white-ferns in the second T20I of the series in Dunedin. This is Pakistan women's first T20I series win over New Zealand. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 5.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Pakistan women register first series win over New Zealand

Pakistan women created history as they registered their first series win over New Zealand

Quinton de Kock's original plan was to retire altogether, SA coach Rob Walter reveals

South Africa coach Rob Walter revealed that Quinton de Kock's original plan was to retire from all forms of cricket and not only ODIs

Mohammad Kaif calls critics to praise Shreyas Iyer's 'phenomenal run'

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif calls out on critics to praise Shreyas Iyer's strengths

Mitchell Johnson reveals factor that forced him to write Tirade vs Warner

Ex-Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson has revealed the factor which has forced him to attack opening batter David Warner

Novak Djokovic ends year-ending ATP rankings at No.1 spot for eighth time

Serbian great Novak Djokovic will be ending the year 2023 as the No.1 ranked player in ATP rankings

National Company Law Tribunal issues notice to Byju's over a petition filed by BCCI

The National Company Law Tribunal has issued a notice to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the company which provides educational services under Byju's over BCCI's plea

Celta Vigo's winning draught remains as team secures 1-1 draw with Cadiz

Celta Vigo could not end their draught of a winless time as they managed to play a 1-1 stalemate against a 10-men-reduced Cadiz

Serie A: Duván Zapata's brace helps Torino beat Atalanta 3-0

Torino defeated Atalanta 3-0 on the back of Duván Zapata's twin strike

India women gear up for series against England women

The Indian women's team is gearing up for a multi-format series against England women, which starts on December 6

14 US cities to host Copa América, semifinals to be held in New Jersey and Charlotte

Next summer's Copa America will be hosted by 14 US cities. Semifinals will be held at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina

