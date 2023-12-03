India TV Sports Wrap on December 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Cricket Australia has announced a 14-member squad for the first Test against Pakistan and speedster Lance Morris has been recalled. On the other hand, the Pakistan women's cricket team has defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I of the ongoing multi-format series to draw first blood. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia announce squad for Perth Test against Pakistan, speed merchant Lance Morris recalled

The reigning World Test champions Australia have announced a 14-member squad for the first Test of the three-match home series against Pakistan.

Pakistan women claim first-ever T20I win over New Zealand women

The Nida Dar-led Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series by seven wickets.

Tamil Thaliavas to take on Dabang Delhi in match 3 of Pro Kabaddi League season 10

The Sagar Rathee-led Tamil Thalaivas will take on Naveen Kumar's Delhi on Sunday.

Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in match 4 of Pro Kabaddi League

Gujarat will look to get their campaign off to a great start as they prepare to face Bulls.

Hosts West Indies to square off against England in first ODI

West Indies would look to draw first blood as they meet England in first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

India look to end T20I series on a high

The Men in Blue are gearing up to beat Australia in the final T20I of the five-match series in Bengaluru on Sunday.

South Africa women to battle against Bangladesh women in 1st T20I

The Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa will be up against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the series in Benoni on Sunday.

India A women look to claim series win against England A

The two teams will take on each other in the final T20 match of the series. The scoreline is 1-1 and the game in Wankhede will be the decider.

Newcastle United beat Manchester United in EPL

Anthony Gordon's winner helps Newcastle United beat Manchester United in the Premier League.

Delhi Bulls aim to surpass Samp Army challenge in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Delhi Bulls will look to pip Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and advance on the points table.

