India TV Sports Wrap on April 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The 16th game of the IPL (Indian Premier League ) 2024 season will witness a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Delhi are fresh from a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and would like to add two more points to their kitty. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Delhi to face Kolkata in IPL 2024

Delhi will take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 16th match of the season on Wednesday.

LSG beat RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win their second game of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants climb to fourth spot on IPL 2024 points table

LSG's win over RCB has propelled them to the fourth spot on the table.

Mayank Yadav bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav delivered a 156.7 kmph delivery against RCB at Chinnaswamy. It is the fastest of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al Nassr's 8-0 rout of Abha.

Burnley play out 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton

Burnley failed to get over the line against Wolverhampton in the Premier League.

Virat Kohli reclaims Orange Cap

Virat Kohli has moved past Riyan Parag in the race to claim the Orange Cap.

New Zealand announce 15-member squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand's squad during the T20I series against Pakistan.

Ian Bishop urges BCCI to add sixth name to fast bowling contracts

Ian Bishop feels that Mayank Yadav should be added to BCCI's fast bowling contract.

Glenn Maxwell registers unwanted IPL record