India TV Sports Wrap on April 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is currently in full flow and the 30th match of the tournament saw records broken for fun as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the highest total ever. They smashed 287 runs in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru who also reached 262 runs in the chase. Meanwhile, India Women squad for Bangladesh tour has been announced. All this and a lot more in India TV Sports Wrap for April 16.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

SRH survive Dinesh Karthik scare in record-breaking clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Dinesh Karthik slammed 83 runs off just 35 balls in the chase of 288 runs against SRH. But his efforts went in vain as RCB fell short of the target by 25 runs succumbing to their sixth loss in seven matches.

Dinesh Karthik enters top 10 list of highest run-scorers with his 35-ball 83 vs SRH

Thanks to his amazing form with the bat, Dinesh Karthik has now entered the orange cap race. He has now scored 226 runs in six innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike-rate of 205.45.

India Women squad for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh announced, WPL stars rewarded

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for the upcoming five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh starting April 28 in Sylhet. The performers in the second edition of the Women's Premier League have been rewarded.

Glenn Maxwell asked for rest vs SRH, set to take break from IPL 2024

Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season to refresh himself physically and mentally. In fact, he was the one who asked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management to rest him for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Mahesh Bhupathi asks BCCI to enforce the sale of RCB

The bowling attack has proved to be too weak for RCB this season and that has led to harsh reactions from all corners of the sporting fraternity including India's Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi who has asked BCCI to enforce the sale of the RCB team to new owner.

Mohun Bagan win the ISL League Shield for the first time, playoffs to start from April 19

The league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) concluded on April 15. Mohun Bagan club won the League Shield for topping the points table. The playoffs of the tournament is set to start on April 19.

FIDE Candidates 2024: Gukesh in hunt to win tournament after round 10

Gukesh is fighting hard in order to win the FIDE Candidates 2024. Round 10 matches are done and now only four rounds are left with five Indians in fray.

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman to be available till May 1

Bangladesh Cricket Board has extended Mustafizur Rahman's stay with CSK by one day and the cricketer will be now awailable till May 1 for the next four matches of CSK.

Former England spinner Derek Underwood passes away

Former England cricketer Derek Underwood passed away at the age of 78. He was arugably the greatest spinner in Englan's cricket history. He picked up 297 wickets in 86 Test matches during his careeer.

IPL 2024: KKR to face RR in top of the table clash today