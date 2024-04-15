India TV Sports Wrap on April 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL, GETTY MS Dhoni and Bayer Leverkusen team.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon game of the double-header on Sunday. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their 7th match of IPL 2024. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 15.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma's hundred goes in vain as CSK overpower MI at Wankhede

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten hundred but Mumbai Indians ended on the losing side against Chennai Super Kings

Rohit becomes third player to score a century in unsuccessful run-chases in IPL

Rohit Sharma became only the third player to have scored a century with the team finishing on losing end in IPL run-chases

IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings remain in top three, Mumbai Indians go down

Chennai Super Kings are still on the top three in the IPL 2024 points table after their win over MI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy

Struggling RCB face SRH at home in Bengaluru in a bid to revive their campaign

Bayer Leverkusen win Bundesliga after beating Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen to win the Bundesliga title and halt Bayern Munich's dominant run

Liverpool's lose to Crystal Palace as Premier League hopes take a hit

Liverpool lost their game to Crystal Palace 1-0 as they now slip to the third place in the Premier League points table

Manchester City hold advantage after Liverpool and Arsenal's loss

Manchester City now have the upper hand as they lead the table after Liverpool and Arsenal's losses

FIDE Candidates: Vidit Gujrathi beats Nakamura as he returns back in hunt

India's Vidit Gujrathi has defeated Nakamura again as he stays in hunt in the competition

Late penalty helps Lyon edge past Brest in Ligue 1

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' late penalty in the stoppage time helped Lyon edge past Brest 4-3 in the Ligue 1 clash

Tiger Woods caps off Masters with disappointing 16-over 304

Tiger Woods finished the Masters with a disappointing 16-over 304 to register his worst performance as pro golfer