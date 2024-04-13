India TV Sports Wrap on April 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
India TV Sports Wrap on April 13: From all the football action to the cricketing circuit, here are all the top 10 trending sports news stories and the latest happenings from the world of sports on April 13.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2024 10:14 IST
After suffering their first defeat in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), table-toppers Rajasthan Royals are all see to take on Punjab Kings in the 27th match. It will be a home game for Punjab and they desperately need a win to resurrect their derailed campaign. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants to register second win of 17th season

Capitals defeated Lucknow by six wickets to win their second game of the IPL 2024 season.

Delhi Capitals move past RCB on IPL 2024 points table

Capitals' six-wicket win over LSG has helped them move to the ninth position on the IPL 2024 points table.

Kuldeep Yadav wins Player of the Match award in Delhi's win

Kuldeep Yadav bagged figures of 3/20 and walked away with the Player of the Match honour in the 26th game of IPL 2024.

PBKS to host Rajasthan in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in the 27th game of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh.

Novak Djokovic qualifies for Monte Carlo Masters semis

Djokovic defeated Alex De Minaur 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the semis. He will face Casper Ruud in the semis on Saturday.

Jannik Sinner to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo Masters semis

Sinner will be up against Greece's Tsitsipas to book a place in the summit clash of men's singles.

Mayank Yadav may miss LSG's fixture against CSK

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has hinted that Mayank may miss LSG's clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Yuzvendra Chahal stands at threshold of all-time IPL record

Chahal is just three wickets away from becoming the first bowler in the IPL to bag 200 wickets.

Kerala Blasters beat Hyderabad FC 3-1

Mohammed Aimen's terrific performance helped Blasters beat Hyderabad FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League.

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines on IPL debut

Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a 35-ball 55 to decimate LSG's bowling attack.

 

