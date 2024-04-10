India TV Sports Wrap on April 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to witness an intriguing clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan are the only unbeaten side in the competition whereas Gujarat have only won two out of the five games they have played so far. On the other hand, Inter Miami will play Monterrey for a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semis. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

SRH beat PBKS to register first away win of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punab Kings by two runs to win their first away game of the 17th IPL edition.

Nitish Reddy wins Player of the Match award in SRH's victory

Nitish Reddy scored a half-century and bagged a wicket in SRH's win over Punjab and was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM).

Sunrisers move past Punjab on IPL 2024 points table

Sunrisers have reached the fifth position on the IPL 2024 points table with three wins and two losses in five games. Punjab are sixth.

Rajasthan Royals to face Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan will be up against Gujarat in the 24th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (April 10) in Jaipur.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami eye semifinal spot in CONCACAF Champions Cup semis

Inter Miami would look to overturn the 2-1 deficit from the first leg as they gear up to take on Monterrey for a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semis.

Arsenal play out draw against Bayern Munich in Champions League

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarters.

Real Madrid play thrilling draw against Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid and Manchester City penetrated each other's defence thrice but settled for a draw in the first leg of the Champions League quarters.

PCB selectors share opinion on Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir

The PCB selectors have confirmed that Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are a part of their plans heading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Cricket West Indies appoints three women to board of directors

Diann Campbell, Louise Victor-Frederick and Debra Coryat-Patton have been appointed as independent directors for one year.

David Miller likely to miss Gujarat Titans' clash against Rajasthan