PM Modi meets India's Asian Games contingent at Major Dhyanchand Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting the Indian Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi following its unprecedented success in the 19th edition of the Asiad in Hangzhou, China.

India recorded a historic performance in the 19th edition of the Asian Games as it won a total of 107 medals and overhauled its previous Asiad record of bagging 70 medals which came its way in 2018 in Indonesia.

India bagged 28 gold (beating its previous best), 38 silver and 41 bronze medals in Hangzhou and finished in the fourth position on the medal table behind China (383 medals), Japan (188 medals) and South Korea (190 medals).

The Indian contingent had helped the country finish in the eighth position behind China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Chinese Taipei.

The 19th Asiad saw India script history in sports like Equestrian and badminton (men's singles). The Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti, Sudipti Hajela and Hriday Vipul aggregated a score of 209.205 in the Team Dressage event to claim the first gold for India in equestrian in 41 years.

Ace shuttler HS Prannoy also rewrote the history books as he became the second Indian in history to win an Asian Games medal in men's singles after Syed Modi. Modi had clinched bronze in the 1982 Asian Games.

