Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Hangzhou Asian Games Live Day 3: India look to thrash hapless Singapore in men's hockey
Live now

Hangzhou Asian Games Live Day 3: India look to thrash hapless Singapore in men's hockey

India will be competing across various sporting disciplines on day 3 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China with chances of more medals in shooting and judo.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2023 7:38 IST
Indian men's hockey team
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian men's hockey team

Hangzhou Asian Games Live Day 3: India look to thrash hapless Singapore in men's hockey

The Indian contingent will look to add more medals to its kitty on day 3 of the ongoing Asian Games. The day starts off with equestrian and will be followed by numerous qualifier events in shooting, ultimately leading to the medal event in the 10m mixed air rifle. The Indian men's hockey team will also be in action today. They are scheduled to play against Singapore and are coming into this contest on the back of a 16-0 impressive win over a hapless Uzbekistan.

 

Latest Sports News

Live updates :Hangzhou Asian Games: India look to gain more momentum on day 3

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 26, 2023 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hockey

    Manpreet Singh and Samsher get into the act to help India register their 7th and 8th goal of the match.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Fencing:

    India's Bhavani Devi, who had won her first three fixtures has got off to a remarkable start once again. She has now aced all five of her Pool A games. Her last two wins have come against Roksana Khatun of Bangladesh (5-1) and a 5-1 triumph over a higher-ranked opponent - Zaynab Dayibekova of Uzbekistan.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    In the bronze medal clash of the 10m air rifle mixed team event, Ramit and Divyansh Singh Panwar of India will square off against Eunseo Lee and Hajun Park of South Korea. The clash will get underway at around 8:15 am (IST).

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hockey: India make it 6-0

    Mandeep and Amit Rohidas join hands to score yet another goal. India's lead swells up to 6-0.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India lead 5-0 against Singapore in men's hockey

    India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scores the fifth goal to give his side a big 5-0 lead in the ongoing 2nd quarter.

  • Sep 26, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India look to soar high with more medals in judo and shooting

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games on day 3. India has kicked off proceedings with equestrian (dressage). The event has started and we have four Indians - Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela,  Hriday Chheda, and Anush Agarwalla. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates on day 3.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News