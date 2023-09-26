Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian men's hockey team

Hangzhou Asian Games Live Day 3: India look to thrash hapless Singapore in men's hockey

The Indian contingent will look to add more medals to its kitty on day 3 of the ongoing Asian Games. The day starts off with equestrian and will be followed by numerous qualifier events in shooting, ultimately leading to the medal event in the 10m mixed air rifle. The Indian men's hockey team will also be in action today. They are scheduled to play against Singapore and are coming into this contest on the back of a 16-0 impressive win over a hapless Uzbekistan.

