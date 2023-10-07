Greatest-ever medal tally in 2023, best-finish in 1951; here's how India has performed in Asian Games history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet and Lovlina Borgohain with India's flag at Asian Games opening ceremony

The historic Asian Games 2023 came to an end for India on Saturday as all the events for the 655-member contingent were completed. But the Asiad did not leave without giving India the greatest-ever medal tally and some unforgettable memories in the 14-day event. It got started with the opening ceremony on September 23, however, like many other contingents, India participated from September 19 onwards. The medal events began on September 24 and it started raining from that day itself.

A 655-member Indian contingent played across 40 sports at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The athletes brought more than a hundered medals, 107 precisely to the nation. This was the first time ever that India touched the elusive 100-medal mark. It has also become the fourth country to reach 100 medals in a single edition of the Games. The 2023 Games ended for the nation with 28 Gold, 38 Silver and 41 Bronze medals.

Here's how India has performed in the history of the Asian Games and the nation's finish.

1951 - India was one of the founding members of the Asian Games Federation and hosted the first-ever Asiad in New Delhi. The nation bagged a total of 51 medals - 15 Gold, 16 Silver and 20 Bronze to register the 2nd finish at the Asiad. This is India's best finish (by medal rankings) at the Asiad.

1954 - The nation clinched only 17 medals - 5 Gold, 4 Silver and 8 Bronze medals in 1954. It finished at 5th in the Manila Games.

1958 - India bagged 13 medals overall - 5 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze. The nation finished 7th at the Tokyo Games.

1962 - India clinched 33 medals at the 1962 Games. The tally included 10 Gold, 13 Silver and 10 Bronze at the Jakarta Games and India finished 3rd in the medal ranking.

1966 - The nation bagged 21 medals - 7 Gold, 3 Silver and 11 Bronze medals in the 1966 Games. India finished 5th in Bangkok.

1970 - India clinched 25 medals - 6 Gold, 9 Silver and 10 Bronze medals in 1970. India was 5th at the Bangkok Games.

1974 - The nation secured 28 medals - 4 Gold, 12 Silver and 12 Bronze in 1974. India was 7th in the Tehran Games.

1978 - India bagged 28 medals - 11 Gold, 11 Silver and 6 Bronze. The nation ranked 6th at the Bangkok Games.

1982 - The nation won 57 medals - 13 Gold, 19 Silver and 25 Bronze. India finished 5th in New Delhi.

1986 - India took 37 medals - 5 Gold, 9 Silver and 23 Bronze in 1986. The nation secured a 5th-place finish in Seoul.

1990 - The nation won 23 medals - 1 Gold, 8 Silver and 14 Bronze. India was 11th in the tally in Bejing.

1994 - India clinched 23 medals - 4 Gold, 3 Silver and 16 Bronze. It finished 8th in the standings in Hiroshima.

1998 - It won 35 medals - 7 Gold, 11 Silver and 17 Bronze. India was 9th in the standings in Bangkok.

2002 - The nation took 36 medals - 11 Gold, 12 Silver and 13 Bronze. It stood 7th in the standings in Busan.

2006 - India won 53 medals - 10 Gold, 17 Silver and 26 Bronze. The nation stood 8th in the standings in Doha.

2010 - It clinched 65 medals - 14 Gold, 17 Silver and 34 Bronze. India stood at 6th in the medal rankings in Guangzhou.

2014 - India bagged 57 medals - 11 Gold, 10 Silver and 36 Bronze. It stood at 8th position in the tally in Incheon.

2018 - It won a total of 70 medals - 16 Gold, 23 Silver and 31 Bronze medals. India stood at 8th place in the standings in Jakarta and Palembang

2023 - India won a record 100 medals in the 2023 Asian Games. The tally included 28 Gold, 38 Silver and 41 Bronze in Hangzhou.

