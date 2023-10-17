SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Dharamsala pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs, live telecast and more

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will take on the Netherlands in their third game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala

South Africa have been flying high in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with two strong wins against two former champions Sri Lanka and Australia and will hope to continue their magical run against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17. South Africa will be the last team to take the Dutch lightly after what happened in the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, they will be confident of steamrolling the Men in Orange considering the form they are in and another win will take them level on points with India and New Zealand before their big game against the defending champions England. The Dutch on the other hand will take confidence from their performance last year and coach Ryan Cook will hope to exploit the inside info of the Proteas.

Dharamsala weather forecast

The weather took a colder turn in North India on Monday (October 16) evening as Delhi-NCR and Lucknow among other place witnessed thunderstorms at night. The after-effects are likely to be seen on Tuesday (October 17) as well with the South Africa-Netherlands match likely to witness some rain. The prediction stands at a 55 per cent probability of precipitation during the daytime as there is an afternoon shower is on the radar. The forecast remains clear for the rest of the evening.

Hence the match might witness an interruption or two but nothing threatening enough as far as the match getting abandoned is concerned. The temperatures will hover around a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10 degrees.

HPCA Stadium Dharamsala pitch report

The pitch has played differently in the two games in Dharamsala so far as in the first game Bangladesh lost four wickets and it took them nearly 35 overs to chase down 157 runs. In the second game, England smashed 364 runs against Bangladesh but the common factor so far in both matches was the slowing up of the pitch. England too looked on course of getting 390-400 but lost wickets in clumps in the last 10 overs. The surface is likely to be a similar one for the Tuesday clash. The boundaries are small and the outfield albeit sandy, has been fast and the South African attack will enjoy a sporting pitch. The Netherlands have batted second in both games so far, if they win the toss on Tuesday, they might opt to bat first to put pressure on South Africa reminding them of the horrors of the T20 World Cup 2022 as the pitch will slow down and the batting might get difficult.

Probable playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Live streaming and telecast

The South Africa-Netherlands clash will kick off at 2 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place half an hour before. The match will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu on TV. The match can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and is absolutely free for mobile users.

