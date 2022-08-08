CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be India's flag bearers for closing ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The closing ceremony is scheduled at 12:30 IST

Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

The final decision was taken under notice while considering the fact that the wrestling and weightlifting teams have already left for India.

"It is with great pleasure we announce Mr. Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ms. Nikhat Zareen as our flagbearers," Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna said in a statement.

Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the multi-nation event. He won the men's singles, men's team and mixed team gold medals and a silver medal in the men's doubles event. The 40-year-old produced a class act.

"Sharath has served table tennis brilliantly all these years and his medals, including a mixed doubles gold, at Birmingham 2022 speak of the class and quality he brings to the highest stage along with his longevity,” Khanna added.

Zareen, on the other hand,also won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday. "Ms. Zareen, the reigning world champion and Team India's gold medallist in the light flyweight boxing category at these Games is one of our best talents who continues to go from strength to strength, inspiring many, including young girls in India," the IOA President further added.

Despite the absence of legendary players like Mary Kom and Neeraj Chopra, India has left a remarkable footprint in the Birmingham games. While ranking at the fourth position, India has clinched 61 medals with 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals. India's performance has even outshone New Zealand and South Africa in the medals tally.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Alexander stadium at 12.30 IST. We can expect to see the display of Birmingham's heritage and culture as a closing act.

It will be telecasted live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4 TV channels and will be streamed live on the SonyLIV application.

(Inputs from PTI)

