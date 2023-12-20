Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to be honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna | Full list of winners

Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2023 on December 20 (Wednesday) and some of the top sportspersons in the country have been honoured. Chirag Shetty and Satwik have won the top sports honours for their achievements in Badminton.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 16:43 IST
Image Source : GETTY Chirag and Satwik

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2023 today. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 09th  January, 2024 (Tuesday) at 1100 hours. Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the government decided to confer awards upon sportspersons, coaches and entities. Among them, India's badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj won the Major Dhyan Khel Ratna award.

More to follow...

