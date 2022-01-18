Prannoy enters second round of Syed Modi badminton, Sourabh stunned

Follow us on Image Source : BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF INDIA File photo of HS Prannoy.

Highlights Tournament was over for 4th seed Sameer Verma after he retired hurt against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen

Sourabh suffered a 15-21, 21-19, 21-18 first-round defeat to Dwicahyo in a match that lasted 1 hour

In the men's doubles, Tushar Sharma, Vinay Kumar Singh beat France's Fabien Delrue, William Villeger

India's HS Prannoy entered the second round of the men's singles competition at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament after registering a straight-game win over Ukraine's Danylo Bosniuk but seventh seed Sourabh Verma was stunned by Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo here on Tuesday.

On a comeback trail, the fifth seeded Prannoy took just 36 minutes to get the better of Bosniuk 21-14, 21-18 in his opening match.

A former top-10 player, Prannoy, who gave a good account of himself before being stopped by 20-year-old Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals of the India Open last week, will next meet compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat, who got a first round walkover from Rahul Yadav Chittaboina.

However, the tournament was over for fourth seed Sameer Verma after he retired hurt against Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Sameer was trailing 2-7 in the first game before he decided to concede the match due to a calf muscle injury, which he had sustained in October last year. Subhankar Dey also conceded his match against compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar due to an injury when he was trailing 2-9 in the opening game.

Later in the day, Sourabh suffered a 15-21, 21-19, 21-18 first-round defeat to Dwicahyo in a match that lasted one hour and seven minutes. Among women, Ashmita Chaliha gave a first round walkover to Malvika Bansod, while Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Mugdha Agrey 21-13, 21-14 and Anupama Upadhyaya eased past Rituparna Das.

In the men's doubles, Tushar Sharma and Vinay Kumar Singh beat the French pair of Fabien Delrue and William Villeger 21-8, 21-13 in 28 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Siddharth Jakhar and Megha Morchana Bora defeated compatriots Ashith Surya and Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar 21-14, 22-20 in 32 minutes.

In another men's doubles match, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila got the better of Norway's Torjus Flaatten and Vegard Rikheim 23-21, 21-19 in 36 minutes. Two-time Olympic medallist and top seed PV Sindhu will open her campaign against compatriot Tanya Hemanth on Wednesday.

(Reported by PTI)