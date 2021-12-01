Asian Team Squash: Indian men beat Pakistan, maintain unbeaten record

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File photo of Saurav Ghosal

The top-seeded Indian men's team defeated Pakistan 2-1 to remain undefeated after four matches in the Asian Squash Team Championship here on Wednesday.

Saurav Ghosal, the top Indian player, clinched the crucial win, as he came back after losing the first two games against Tayyab Aslam in a 56-minute thriller.

The Pool 'A' tie was well poised with both teams having won one match each when Ghosal stepped on the court against Aslam. He lost the first two games 9-11, 7-11 before turning things around by pocketing the next three 11-1, 11-7 and 11-8 to seal the victory for India.

Ramit Tandon's win over Muhammed Asim Khan in straight games was cancelled out by Nasir Iqbal who levelled for Pakistan by beating Mahesh Mangaonkar.

Earlier, the Indian team had beaten Japan 3-0 with Ghosal leading from the front with a comfortable win.

The Indians are now on top of Pool A with four victories and are followed in second place by Pakistan (seeded fourth). They will complete the league phase with a match against Indonesia on Thursday.

The women's team, seeded third, went down 1-2 to the second-seeded Malaysians with Joshna Chinappa's hard-fought win over Rachel Arnold going in vain. Sunayna Kuruvilla and Urwashi Joshi were outclassed by their respective opponents.

The Indian women have so far won one match and lost one in Pool B. They face Iran in a must-win match on Thursday to decide the second qualifier for the knockout stage, behind Malaysia.

Results: Men: India beat Pakistan 2-1 (Saurav Ghosal beat Tayyab Aslam 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8; Ramit Tandon beat Muhammad Asim Khan 11-5, 11-9, 14-12; Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Nasir Iqbal 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 7-11).

India beat Japan 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal beat Ryosei Kobayashi 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; Ramit Tandon beat Tomotaka Endo 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Naoki Hayashi 11-0, 11-1, 12-10).

Women: Malaysia beat India 2-1 (Rachel Arnold lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11; Aifa Azman beat Sunyana Kuruvilla 11-9, 11-4, 11-7; Ainaa Amani beat Urwashi Joshi 11-5, 11-9, 11-8).