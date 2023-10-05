Asian Games Live Updates: Indian contingent to bring more medals in squash, archery and wrestling on day 12

Some grit on display here in the second game from PV Sindhu. It is now 8-8.
PV Sindhu is 8-5 behind He Bing Jao in the second game.
India are leading 60-51 against Indonesia in the ongoing women's compound team semis.
Sindhu is looking very rusty and far from her best. He Bing Jao looks determined to win the fixture.
PV Sindhu loses the opening game 21-16.
PV Sindhu is 15-13 behind He Bing Jao in the women's singles quarterfinals.
Indonesia made it to the semifinals of the women's team compound team event after beating Kazakhstan.
Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami will face Indonesia in the semifinal.
Thailand beat India 21-12, 21-10 in a men's group match.
Women's team compound event:
The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur wins the quarterfinal fixture against Hong Kong 231-220 to secure a semifinal berth.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 19th edition of the Asian Games. Today is the 12th day of the continental event and will witness several top contenders from India compete in various medal events across different sporting disciplines. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates from Hangzhou, China.
