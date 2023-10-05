Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Saurav Ghoshal (left), archery event (right)

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian contingent to bring more medals in squash, archery and wrestling on day 12

Day 12 of the Asian Games will be filled with heart-pounding action as India will compete across several sports including squash, wrestling, and archery. The centre of attraction will be India's gun squash player Saurav Ghoshal. Saurav has made it to the final of the men's singles and is being tipped as the hot favourite to claim gold. On the other hand, the pair of Harinder Singh and Dipika Pallikal will also be in action. They will look to add more to India's golden tally with a win in the mixed doubles event.

