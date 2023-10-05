Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Asian Games Live Updates: Indian contingent to bring more medals in squash, archery and wrestling on day 12

India will be aiming for more medals in squash, wrestling and archery among others on day 12 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Saurav Ghoshal is a prime contender to bag gold for India in squash as he will be in action against Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in the men's singles final.

October 05, 2023 8:05 IST
Saurav Ghoshal (left), archery event (right)
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Saurav Ghoshal (left), archery event (right)

Asian Games Live Updates: Indian contingent to bring more medals in squash, archery and wrestling on day 12

Day 12 of the Asian Games will be filled with heart-pounding action as India will compete across several sports including squash, wrestling, and archery. The centre of attraction will be India's gun squash player Saurav Ghoshal. Saurav has made it to the final of the men's singles and is being tipped as the hot favourite to claim gold. On the other hand, the pair of Harinder Singh and Dipika Pallikal will also be in action. They will look to add more to India's golden tally with a win in the mixed doubles event.

Live updates :Asian Games Live Updates: India in search of double Gold in squash; more medals up for grabs in archery and wrestling

  • Oct 05, 2023 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    Some grit on display here in the second game from PV Sindhu. It is now 8-8.

  • Oct 05, 2023 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    PV Sindhu is 8-5 behind He Bing Jao in the second game. 

  • Oct 05, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    India are leading 60-51 against Indonesia in the ongoing women's compound team semis.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    Sindhu is looking very rusty and far from her best. He Bing Jao looks determined to win the fixture.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    PV Sindhu loses the opening game 21-16. 

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    PV Sindhu is 15-13 behind He Bing Jao in the women's singles quarterfinals.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Indonesia made it to the semifinals of the women's team compound team event after beating Kazakhstan.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami will face Indonesia in the semifinal.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Sepaktakraw

    Thailand beat India 21-12, 21-10 in a men's group match.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Archery

    Women's team compound event:

    The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur wins the quarterfinal fixture against Hong Kong 231-220 to secure a semifinal berth.

  • Oct 05, 2023 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning!!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 19th edition of the Asian Games. Today is the 12th day of the continental event and will witness several top contenders from India compete in various medal events across different sporting disciplines. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the instant updates from Hangzhou, China.

