India win first Gold medal at Asian Games 2023, Air Rifle team shatter World record

The Indian shooters Divyansh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil on Sunday gave India its first Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 as the trio clinched the top prize in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. The trio finished with a score of 1893.7 and also shattered the World record with a jaw-dropping performance at the 10m range in Hangzhou.

Rudrankksh registered a score of 632.8, Tomar shot 631.6 and Divyansh scored 629.6. Rudrankksh and Tomar have also qualified for the individual event's final, however, Divyansh misses out as only two shooters from a country advance to the final.

Individually, Rudrankksh finished in 3rd place overall, Tomar took the 5th spot and Divyansh finished at 8th. Only the top 8 athletes from the team's event reach the individual final and despite being 8th, Divyansh misses out. Kazakhstan's Islam Satpayev finished 9th overall and got the qualification for the individual final.

Men's Four team secure Bronze in Rowing

This was not the only joy for the Indians at the Asiad on Day 2 in Hangzhou. The Men's Four team of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish bagged a Bronze medal. The Indians finished with a timing of 6:10.81, behind Uzbekistan and China, who won the Gold and Silver medals respectively.

