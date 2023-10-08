Asian Games 2023: When and where to watch the closing ceremony live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will come to a close on Sunday, October 8 with a grand ceremony

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou will come to a close on Sunday, October 8 with a grand ceremony in place. The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, also known as The Lotus where the ceremony will take place, will have its floor transformed into a screen with around a thousand luminous points. ‘Heart to Heart’ is the slogan for the 19th Asian Games and the ceremony will be centred around the theme of love and respect for each other.

The ceremony will also showcase some of the best moments from the two-weeks long event as a successful Asiad draws to a close. For India too, it was the best Asian Games outing in history as the 655-strong contingent ended up getting 107 medals in a record tally including 28 Gold, 38 Silver and 41 Bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Harmilan Bains and Parul Chaudhary in athletics; Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Palak Gulia in shooting; Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale in Archery and the cricket teams (men and women), kabaddi teams (men and women) and the men's hockey team were the stars of a memorable campaign for India in Hangzhou.

This was India's best-ever tally in the Asian Games history, surpassing the previous best of 70 in Jakarta in 2018.

When and where to watch the 19th Asian Games closing ceremony live in India on TV and OTT?

The Asian Games 2023 closing ceremony will kick off at 5:30 PM IST. The ceremony will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. The live streaming of the event will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

