Saturday, September 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games 2023: India's schedule for September 23; Indian athletes to compete in Table Tennis and Sailing

Asian Games 2023: India's schedule for September 23; Indian athletes to compete in Table Tennis and Sailing

Indian athletes will be in action across two sporting disciplines on Saturday, September 23 i.e. Sailing and Table Tennis. The Hangzhou Asian Games will officially get underway with a grand opening ceremony scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2023 8:00 IST
Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will officially kickstart on September 23 with a grand opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China on Saturday, September 23. India is fielding its largest-ever contingent comprising 655 athletes across 39 sporting disciplines in this edition of the Asian Games.

Although some sporting events like women's cricket, sailing, football and volleyball among others began earlier, September 23 will mark the official beginning of the multi-nation spectacle and will get underway with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 5:30 IST.

The Hangzhou Asian Games were originally scheduled for the year 2022 but due to the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to be pushed to 2023. The first-ever Asian Games were organised in Delhi in 1951 and the previous edition of the continental event was held in Indonesia (2018). Harmanpreet Singh, who is the captain of the Indian men's hockey team and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be India's flag bearers at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Sport Timing  Event and athletes involved
Sailing  8:30 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
Sailing  8:30 AM IST ONWARDS Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara
Sailing  8:30 AM IST ONWARDS Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon
Sailing 8:34 AM IST ONWARDS  Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu
Sailing 8:40 AM IST ONWARDS Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma
Sailing 8:40 AM IST ONWARDS  Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur
Sailing 11:30 AM IST ONWARDS Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan
Sailing 11:30 AM IST ONWARDS Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan
Sailing 11:30 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali
Sailing 11:34 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha
Sailing 11:40 AM IST ONWARDS  Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan
Sailing 11:40 AM IST ONWARDS Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

 

Related Stories
Asian Games 2023 Day 4: India volleyball team shines again, table tennis teams enjoy winning start

Asian Games 2023 Day 4: India volleyball team shines again, table tennis teams enjoy winning start

At least...: Ex-India cricketer makes humble request to selectors with respect to Samson after snub

At least...: Ex-India cricketer makes humble request to selectors with respect to Samson after snub

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Live streaming and telecast details of Hangzhou Asian Games

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Live streaming and telecast details of Hangzhou Asian Games

Sport  Timing Event
Table Tennis 7:30 AM IST Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal
Table Tennis 9:30 AM IST Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News