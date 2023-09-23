Asian Games 2023: India's schedule for September 23; Indian athletes to compete in Table Tennis and Sailing

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will officially kickstart on September 23 with a grand opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China on Saturday, September 23. India is fielding its largest-ever contingent comprising 655 athletes across 39 sporting disciplines in this edition of the Asian Games.

Although some sporting events like women's cricket, sailing, football and volleyball among others began earlier, September 23 will mark the official beginning of the multi-nation spectacle and will get underway with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 5:30 IST.

The Hangzhou Asian Games were originally scheduled for the year 2022 but due to the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to be pushed to 2023. The first-ever Asian Games were organised in Delhi in 1951 and the previous edition of the continental event was held in Indonesia (2018). Harmanpreet Singh, who is the captain of the Indian men's hockey team and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be India's flag bearers at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Sport Timing Event and athletes involved Sailing 8:30 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Skiff - 49er: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar Sailing 8:30 AM IST ONWARDS Mixed Dinghy - 470: Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara Sailing 8:30 AM IST ONWARDS Boy’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Adhvait Menon Sailing 8:34 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil-Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu Sailing 8:40 AM IST ONWARDS Women’s Skiff - 49erFX: Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma Sailing 8:40 AM IST ONWARDS Girl’s Dinghy - ILCA4: Neha Thakur Sailing 11:30 AM IST ONWARDS Women’s Single Dinghy - ILCA6: Nethra Kumanan Sailing 11:30 AM IST ONWARDS Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17: Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan Sailing 11:30 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Eabad Ali Sailing 11:34 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite: Chitresh Tatha Sailing 11:40 AM IST ONWARDS Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7: Vishnu Saravanan Sailing 11:40 AM IST ONWARDS Women’s Windsurfer - RS-X: Ishwariya Ganesh

Sport Timing Event Table Tennis 7:30 AM IST Women’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Nepal Table Tennis 9:30 AM IST Men’s Preliminary - Group F - India vs Tajikistan

