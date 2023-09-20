Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina Borgohain to be India's flag-bearers during opening ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain

Men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be India's flag-bearers during the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony event in Hangzhou on September 23. Over six hundred Indian athletes are participating in the 19th edition of the tournament with cricket teams making their debut in a bid to increase India's medal tally.

Hangzhou Games kicked off on September 19 but the medals events will start on September 24, a day after an opening ceremony. Normally, every nation goes with only one athlete to lead the participants but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to name both Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain to bear the Indian flag while leading 655 athletes.

Harmanpreet, India's star hockey player, guided India to a Bronze medal during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo while Lovlina famously became the only third Indian boxer to clinch the medal in the Olympics during the 2020 edition. Star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was India's flag bearer during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and is the favourite to add a Gold medal to India's tally this year.

