Asian Games: Four Bronze take India into medal double digits after 'Golden' start on Day 2

Aishwary won Bronze medal in 10m Rifle shooting

Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 rose to double digits with four Bronze medals after a stunning Gold to start the second day in Hangzhou. Rowing and Shooting were the headline grabbers on the first day and remained the same on Day 2 as India bagged five more medals in these two disciplines on Monday. Shooting gave the first medal to India.

After a Golden start to the day with a Gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event, India secured four Bronze medals in Rowing and Shooting to shoot the medal tally into the double digits. Rowers bagged Bronze medals in the Men's Four event as Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish finished with a timing of 6:10.81. Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh gave India the second Bronze in rowing before the shooting party took over.

Shooting medals in individual and team events

After winning the team Gold with Divyansh Singh Panwar and Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged a Bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle final with a score of 228.8. He played a shoot-off with his countryman Rudrankkash but fended off the challenge to take the podium place. Meanwhile, the men's team of Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched a Bronze in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men to give India its 10th medal of the day.

India stands on 6th in the medals tally with 10 medals in total. China leads the tally with close to fifty medals for them, while Korea is in second.

