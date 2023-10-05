Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu win Gold in squash mixed doubles event

Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu win Gold in squash mixed doubles event

Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu give India their third medal in Squash in the Asian Games 2023. They beat Malaysia's Aifa Azman and Kamal Mohammad Syafiq by 2-0 in the mixed doubles event to take India's overall Gold tally to 20.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 13:22 IST
Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu at Asiad 2023
Image Source : AP Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu at Asiad 2023 on October 5

India's Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu guided India to Gold in the squash mixed doubles event on Thursday, October 5. The duo gave India their second Gold of the day and 20th in the Asian Games 2023 to take the overall medals tally to 83. India beat Malaysia Aifa Azman and Kamal Mohammad Syafiq in the final by 2-0 (11-10, 11-10) to take the Gold home.

Pallikal was part of the team that won Bronze in the team's event and Sandhu helped India clinch Gold in the men's team event. Both were excellent from the start in the latest event but faced a tough challenge from Malaysia's Aifa Azman and Kamal Mohammad Syafiq in the mixed doubles final. 

India will be looking for another Gold in squash as Saurav Ghosal takes on Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in the men's singles final later today.

More to follow...

Related Stories
Asian Games Live Updates: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Singh clinch Gold for India in squash

Asian Games Live Updates: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Singh clinch Gold for India in squash

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra catches Indian flag from falling on ground, leaves netizens in awe

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra catches Indian flag from falling on ground, leaves netizens in awe

Asian Games 2023: India women's team clinches Gold in compound archery to start day on high note

Asian Games 2023: India women's team clinches Gold in compound archery to start day on high note

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News