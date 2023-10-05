Asian Games 2023: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu win Gold in squash mixed doubles event

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu at Asiad 2023 on October 5

India's Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu guided India to Gold in the squash mixed doubles event on Thursday, October 5. The duo gave India their second Gold of the day and 20th in the Asian Games 2023 to take the overall medals tally to 83. India beat Malaysia Aifa Azman and Kamal Mohammad Syafiq in the final by 2-0 (11-10, 11-10) to take the Gold home.

Pallikal was part of the team that won Bronze in the team's event and Sandhu helped India clinch Gold in the men's team event. Both were excellent from the start in the latest event but faced a tough challenge from Malaysia's Aifa Azman and Kamal Mohammad Syafiq in the mixed doubles final.

India will be looking for another Gold in squash as Saurav Ghosal takes on Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng in the men's singles final later today.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News