Asian Games 2023, September 25 Roundup: Gold in women's cricket, shooting as India's medal tally reaches 11

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Day 2 saw the Indian contingent lay its hands on the Gold medal for the first time in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

The Indian contingent had a mixed bag of a day on Monday, September 25, which was the second of the medal round days but they will be happy to walk out with six more medals being added to their tally including the first brush of gold on them. Yes, the medal tally reached 11 and there were a couple of big success stories with the women's cricket team and men's air rifle 10m teams winning gold medals while four bronze were also won including two in shooting and two in rowing.

There were disappointments as well with the biggest being the top seed Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri getting knocked out of men's doubles event in tennis. While several other athletes in their respective disciplines qualified for the next rounds. Here's a lowdown on what all happened on Day 2 of 19th Asian Games as far as the Indian contingent is concerned:

Cricket: Indian women's team (116/7) beat Sri Lanka women (97/8) in the final by 19 runs to win a GOLD medal

Rowing: Balraj Panwar finishes fourth in the men's singles sculls final

India clinch BRONZE in men's four final, with a time stamp of 6:10:81

India win BRONZE in men's quadruple sculls final, with a time stamp of 6:08:61

Shooting: Indian team consisting of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh clinched GOLD in men's 10m air rifle while setting a new world record

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins BRONZE in the men's 10m air rifle final, Rudrankkash Patil finishes fourth

India's Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhinwala, and Vijayveer Singh win BRONZE in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event

Boxing

China's Yang Liu beats Arundhati Choudhary 5-0 (unanimous decision) in the women's 66kg preliminary round

Deepak Bhoria beats Malaysia's Muhammad Abdul 5-0 (unanimous decision) in the first round of men's 51kg

Nishant Dev defeated Nepal's Dipesh Lama in the men's 71kg preliminary round.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj finishes sixth in men's 50m backstroke final

Likith Selvaraj qualifies for 100m men's breaststroke final with a timing of 1:01:98, where he finished seventh.

Maana Patel fails to qualify for women's 50m backstroke final

Anand AS, Vikram Khade don't qualify for men's 50m freestyle final

India qualify for the men's 4x200m freestyle final, where they finished seventh.

Hashika fails to qualify for the women's 200m individual medley

Judo: Garima Choudhary lost by Ippon in women's 70kg (Round of 16)

Tennis: Rutuja Bhosale defeated Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagandykova in the women's singles second round

Ankita Raina defeats Uzbekistan's Sabrina Olimjonova in Women's singles round 2

Ramkumar Ramanathan gets walkover in men's singles round 2

Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan defeat Indonesia's Anthony Ignatiius Susanto and Agung David Susanto in the men's doubles second round

Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna lost to Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin and Khumoyun Sultanov in men's doubles round 2

Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale beat Uzbekistan's Akgul Amanmuradova and Maksim Shin 6-2, 6-4 in mixed doubles

3x3 basketball: India defeat Japan 20-16

Handball: India women's team lost 41-13 to Japan

Wushu

Roshibina Devi Naorem confirms a medal after beating Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga in the women's 60kg quarterfinal

Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh beats Uzbekistan's Islombek Khaydarov in men's 60 kg to enter quarterfinals

Vikrant Baliyan goes down 1-2 against Indonesia's Samuel Marbun in the men's 65kg 1/8 event.

Latest Sports News