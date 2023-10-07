Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women's kabaddi team hands India third gold on Day 14, achieve 100 medals

Except gifting defence points, the Indian women's team was right on the money in the kabaddi final against Chinese Taipei to win a thriller 26-25.
Two Gold, a silver and a bronze has been added in no time by the archers on Day 14 as the tally has reached 99 for India.
Ojas Pravin and Abhishek Verma ensure a double podium finish with the former winning a Gold medal. Ojas missed a 10-pointer just once as he won 149-147.
Ojas Pravin is currently in lead with 90-87 against Abhishek Verma after End 3 in an all-India men's individual final.
Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her third Gold in 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after finishing at the top of the podium in mixed event and women's team event. Jyothi defeated Korea's Chaewon So in the Gold medal match of the women's individual event 149-145.
India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame a slightly off start with regular 10-pointers to take a slander 2-point lead after three ends as the scoreline stands 89-87.
Aditi Swami won a Bronze in Archery women's individual with a final score of 146-140 after End 5 against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati. This is Aditi's second medal in Hangzhou after a Gold in team event and sixth overall in the sport for India.
Aditi Gopichand Swami, the teenage sensation is currently leading after End 3 and has a comfortable lead after four Ends as she is inching closer towards a Bronze medal.
The final day of the sporting events in Hangzhou begins with Archery. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who bagged a mixed event Gold in compound Archery will be featuring in the individual Gold medal event. Aditi Swami will be fighting for Bronze while there is an all-India final in the men's individual Gold medal match as Ojas Pravin Deotale takes on Abhishek Verma.
The final day in Hangzhou begins with hope and opportunity for India with as many as eight gold medals on the radar across disciplines in cricket, archery, badminton and wrestling.
95 medals, five away from a century! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 14 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as India look to complete a remarkable century.
