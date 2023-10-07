Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women's kabaddi team hands India third gold on Day 14, achieve 100 medals

Follow us on Image Source : SONY SPORTS TWITTER Kabaddi team wins the historic Gold in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India achieve a historic medal century as women's kabbadi team gets 25th Gold

Asian Games 2023 Live: It has been a historic turn for India in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with the tally reaching 100 for the first time ever in the continental games. #Issbaar100paar was the tagline for the Games by the broadcaster and who knew that the Indian athletes would be able to achieve the feat. The actual tally currently stands at 95 after nine medals were won across various disciplines on the penultimate day of the event and with more than 6 medals assured on the final day, 'Go for Gold' will be the mantra for the cricket and kabaddi teams and athletes in archery, badminton as they look to cap off a sensational event for India. The day starts with individual medal events in archery with cricket, kabaddi, badminton and wrestling set to take over. Follow all our live updates of Day 14 for India at Asian Games 2023-

