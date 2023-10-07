Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
  5. Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women's kabaddi team hands India third gold on Day 14, achieve 100 medals
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women's kabaddi team hands India third gold on Day 14, achieve 100 medals

Asian Games 2023 Day 14: With 95 medals already in the kitty, the Indian contingent will comfortably breach the 100 mark on the final day of game events in Hangzhou. Follow our live blog as cricket and kabaddi teams and athletes in archery, badminton look to cap off a sensational event for India.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2023 8:04 IST
Kabaddi team wins the historic Gold in Asian Games 2023
Image Source : SONY SPORTS TWITTER Kabaddi team wins the historic Gold in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India achieve a historic medal century as women's kabbadi team gets 25th Gold

Asian Games 2023 Live: It has been a historic turn for India in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with the tally reaching 100 for the first time ever in the continental games. #Issbaar100paar was the tagline for the Games by the broadcaster and who knew that the Indian athletes would be able to achieve the feat. The actual tally currently stands at 95 after nine medals were won across various disciplines on the penultimate day of the event and with more than 6 medals assured on the final day, 'Go for Gold' will be the mantra for the cricket and kabaddi teams and athletes in archery, badminton as they look to cap off a sensational event for India. The day starts with individual medal events in archery with cricket, kabaddi, badminton and wrestling set to take over. Follow all our live updates of Day 14 for India at Asian Games 2023-

Live updates :Asian Games 2023, October 7 Live Updates

  • Oct 07, 2023 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A historic 100 medal-tally for India in Hangzhou

  • Oct 07, 2023 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Kabaddi | Women's team beat Chinese Taipei in a thriller

    Except gifting defence points, the Indian women's team was right on the money in the kabaddi final against Chinese Taipei to win a thriller 26-25.

  • Oct 07, 2023 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Medal tally reaches 99

    Two Gold, a silver and a bronze has been added in no time by the archers on Day 14 as the tally has reached 99 for India.

  • Oct 07, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Archery | Ojas Pravin wins Gold, Verma gets Silver

    Ojas Pravin and Abhishek Verma ensure a double podium finish with the former winning a Gold medal. Ojas missed a 10-pointer just once as he won 149-147.

  • Oct 07, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Archery | Ojas Pravin leads all-India final

    Ojas Pravin is currently in lead with 90-87 against Abhishek Verma after End 3 in an all-India men's individual final.

  • Oct 07, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Archery | Jyothi Surekha wins her third GOLD

    Jyothi Surekha Vennam won her third Gold in 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after finishing at the top of the podium in mixed event and women's team event. Jyothi defeated Korea's Chaewon So in the Gold medal match of the women's individual event 149-145.

  • Oct 07, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Archery | 2-point lead for Jyothi Surekha in Gold medal match

    India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame a slightly off start with regular 10-pointers to take a slander 2-point lead after three ends as the scoreline stands 89-87.

  • Oct 07, 2023 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Aditi Gopichand Swami wins Bronze, her second medal in Hangzhou

    Aditi Swami won a Bronze in Archery women's individual with a final score of 146-140 after End 5 against Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati. This is Aditi's second medal in Hangzhou after a Gold in team event and sixth overall in the sport for India.

  • Oct 07, 2023 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Aditi Gopichand Swami in action for Bronze medal - currently leads 117-111

    Aditi Gopichand Swami, the teenage sensation is currently leading after End 3 and has a comfortable lead after four Ends as she is inching closer towards a Bronze medal. 

  • Oct 07, 2023 6:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The day begins with three medal events in Archery

    The final day of the sporting events in Hangzhou begins with Archery. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who bagged a mixed event Gold in compound Archery will be featuring in the individual Gold medal event. Aditi Swami will be fighting for Bronze while there is an all-India final in the men's individual Gold medal match as Ojas Pravin Deotale takes on Abhishek Verma.

  • Oct 07, 2023 6:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    At least eight Gold medals are on radar for Indian contingent

    The final day in Hangzhou begins with hope and opportunity for India with as many as eight gold medals on the radar across disciplines in cricket, archery, badminton and wrestling.

  • Oct 07, 2023 5:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of Asian Games events

    95 medals, five away from a century! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 14 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as India look to complete a remarkable century.

