Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok clinches historic Silver in golf after missing shot at Gold

Asian Games 2023: India's Golf star Aditi Ashok on Sunday bagged a historic Silver medal for India at the Asian Games 2023 after missing the Gold medal in Hangzhou. Aditi finished the four-round event with a score of 17 under 271 to take the second prize. Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol leapfrogged the Indian to take the Gold medal home with a score of 19 under 269.

Aditi was in the Gold medal contention on the final day, with a seven-stroke lead over the second-placed Yubol ahead of the fourth round. The 25-year-old Indian registered a score of 22-under 194 after the first three rounds. She was seven shots clear of Yubol but had a poor day with 5 over 77 on the final day.

Aditi first ever Indian woman to bag a medal

Notably, Aditi Ashok is the first Indian woman to win a medal in golf at the Asiad. India had earlier won six medals at the continental showpiece but all of those were won by men. This is India's first Asiad medal in the sport after 13 years. India last bagged a medal in 2010.

More to follow...

