Asian Games: 69 or 70? How many medals India won in Asiad 2018

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra

Asian Games: The Indian athletes accumulated huge praise for their record-breaking campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. The country sent a 570-member strong contingent to Indonesia for the 18th edition of the Games and came back with loads of success. The country recorded its best-ever Asiad performance in terms of medals won.

How many medals India won in the 2018 Asiad?

India won 70 medals in the 2018 Asian Games, which is the country's best-ever result in the continental event. The nation tasted success in many disciplines with some firsts making the country proud. Athletics was the most successful discipline for India at the 2018 Games as it won 20 medals in the sport with 8 Gold medals to show. The nation ended the Asiad in 8th position in the medals tally.

Why India initially finished with 69 medals?

India initially ended the 2018 Games with 69 medals. A medal table at the Olympic Council of Asia shows India having 69 medals and securing an eighth-place finish in Jakarta and Palembang. However, one more was officially added to the tally almost two years later. This happened when Bahrain’s Kemi Adekoya was given a four-year ban for failing a dope test.

Adekoya clinched the Gold in women's 400m hurdles but was later found to have tested positive for a banned substance. Her medal was stripped off and this paved the way for India's Anu Raghavan, who finished fourth. Her fourth-place finish was promoted to third and India got its 70th medal at the Asiad in 2018.

Also, India's silver medal finish in the 4X400 mixed relay was upgraded to Gold when Bahrain's Gold medal result was disqualified. The 2018 Games result was India's best-ever performance at the Games, which saw them going past its previous best of 65 medals tally in 2010.

Latest Sports News