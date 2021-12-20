Follow us on Image Source : DANIEL KALISZ/GETTY IMAGES Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England captain Joe Root during Day four of the Second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Ashes 2nd Test Day 5, Australia vs England Live cricket score: AUS vs ENG latest updates from Adelaide

Earlier on Day 4: England 82/4 in 43.4 overs in 2nd innings Australia have set England a record target of 468 runs to win the second Ashes test in Adelaide after declaring its second innings at 9-230 during the middle session on day four. First-innings centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head top-scored, making 51 apiece, with Cameron Green adding an unbeaten 33 as Australia sought quick runs in the evening session. England will need to create history to win with the highest successful fourth-innings test run chase being the West Indies’ 7-418 against Australia in 2003. The highest successful fourth-innings chase in Adelaide is Australia’s 6-315 to beat England in 1901/02.

(Report by AP)

Teams

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon