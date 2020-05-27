Sports Authority of India headquarters sanitised after official’s relative tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : SPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA Sports Authority of India

The headquarters of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi was being santisied on Wednesday morning after an employee, whose relative recently tested positive for coronavirus, had come to the office the day before.

An official of SAI confirmed to Hindustan Times that the employee has been asked to not come to office on Wednesday.

“The official whose relative had tested positive for Covid-19 came to office on Tuesday and it immediately alarmed everyone. The premises are being sanitised today. We have been told that the official and his family members are taking the test today,” the official told HT.

Earlier on Tuesday, SAI had resumed sports activities at two of the five stadiums in New Delhi - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

“Activities are for sports without player contact and minimal equipment sharing. Archery, table tennis, badminton and lawn tennis will be started at JLN Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, depending on facilities available. A maximum of 50 per cent of sports facilities at stadia will be made operational,” SAI said.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range are slated to open later this week, but Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Complex will remain closed.

“Thermal checks and hand sanitisation of athletes and parents are done. Masks are mandatory,” SAI added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage