Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manika Batra lauds PM Modi's effort to empower women

Star India paddler Manika Batra on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to empower women in the nation and said his effort motivates everyone to go ahead and shine in life.

Taking to Twitter, Manika said: "I thank @narendramodi ji for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi."

I thank @narendramodi ji for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi. https://t.co/4OTOlQi6cS — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) October 26, 2019

The tweet came after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Modi had appealed to everyone to celebrate the extraordinary success of women of India.

Earlier in September, Rijiju had lauded Batra for spending quality time, from her rigorous training regime, to play with orphans (aged from 6-12) at India Khelega Centre in Pune.